Bob Griffith Announces Run for City Council

Mt. Pleasant resident Bob Griffith is announcing his intention to run for the Mt. Pleasant City Council. The former law enforcement officer has also served on the council before. Below is his announcement:

I would like to announce my interest in becoming the next council member representing the citizens of Ward II in Mount Pleasant. I previous served as Ward II council member from 2002 to 2010. While on the Mount Pleasant City Council I served on the Finance and Personnel, Public Safety, Ordinance, Streets and Public Improvements committees. I was the Vice-Chair of the E911 Board and the Chairperson of the Henry County Emergency Management Commission. I have the FEMA Certificate-Introduction in the Incident Command System and the Basic Public Information Officer certificate. After my second term on the council expired I was appointed to represent the City of Mount Pleasant on the Henry County Solid Waste Management Commission and I also serve on the Mt. Pleasant Board of Adjustment. For the past 15 years I have been a poll worker for elections.

I have twenty-five years of working in law enforcement and twenty-three of those years were on the Mount Pleasant Police Department. I retired from the police department in May 2001 and I am employed part-time by Young House Family Services as a Juvenile Tracker and Monitoring Officer for Henry County.

I served on the 1992 RAGBRAI Committee, 2003 RAGBRAI Committee, worked the Information Tent during 2009 RAGBRAI, 24-Hour Relay Challenge Board member for eight years. As a member of the Mount Pleasant Noon Rotary I have participated in the Mount Pleasant Paint-A-Thon’s and in many of the other worth while projects that are sponsored by the Noon Rotary. I am a Board Member of the Healthy Henry County Communities and have served the community at the Festive of Lights. I have been active in organizing and participating in many of the Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation programs.

I feel the City of Mount Pleasant is going in the right direction and I want to see it continue. The city needs to continue with its aggressive approach in repairing/replacing streets and the infrastructure of the city. The cleaning up and demolishing dilapidated properties needs to be relentless. Enforcing ordinances that enhance the appearance of the community needs to continue. I see a need to continue with the current practices of being fiscally conservative concerning the budget.

My whole adult life has been spent on serving Mount Pleasant: Police Officer, City Council and City Boards and with Service Organizations. I have the time, expertise and energy to commit to serve the City of Mount Pleasant as its Ward II Council member.

Bob Griffith

606 N. Collins Circle

Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641