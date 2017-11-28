Board Hears Input on Football Sharing

Coaches and former athletic directors weighed in on the subject of Danville joining the Mt. Pleasant football program. The Mt. Pleasant School board asked for input at a public meeting held Monday night. Based on comments the general feeling was if the Danville kids want to play then they should have that opportunity. It was also agreed that Mt. Pleasant could use the slight boost in numbers so all levels, 7th thru 8th, could field teams. Varsity Head Coach Shawn Striegel said he was personally for the sharing and wants to do it right. Three board members heard from district residents. Chuck Andrew said comments he heard were running half and half while Willy Amos who heard mostly from parents of 7th and grade players said the feeling was about 75% against the sharing. There was concern about the younger kids not getting enough playing time to keep them coming out for the sport. There was also questions about how long the arrangement would last. Board member Carl Braun heard that same question. No decision was made. Supt. John Henriksen expects the board to make that decision at the December board meeting.