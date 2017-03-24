Board Approves Moving Forward with Jail Bond Referedum

The Henry County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to accept the recommendation of the Citizen Jail Committee and move forward with a bond referendum to build a new jail on county owned land on the East edge of Mt. Pleasant. Committee Chair Mike Hampton explained the what the committee did to come to this recommendation. He thanked the committee, Sheriff Rich McNamee and his staff and the supervisors. He asked the supervisors to have a plan for the current law center and jail because citizens will want to know. The board said they have already started to look into those options. Hampton also said the current citizen committee plans to continue educating the public about the need for a new facility with more beds.