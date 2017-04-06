Blue Out Day – April 7th

APRIL IS NATIONAL CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH

(everyone is encouraged to wear blue to bring awareness to child abuse)

Community Partnerships for Protecting Children (CPPC) is a community-based approach to child protection. Partnerships work to prevent child abuse, neglect, re-abuse, safely decrease the number of out-of-home placements, and promote timely reunification when children are placed in foster care. The long term focus of the Community Partnerships is to protect children by changing the culture to improve child welfare processes, practices, and policies. We believe:

• Children should be with their own families, whenever possible.

• Families are stronger when all members, including caregivers, are safe from abuse.

• There is no substitute for strong families to ensure that children and youth grow up to be capable adults.

• Families need supportive communities to help them be strong and offer a sense of belonging.

• Children can best be kept safe when families, friends, residents, and organizations work together as partners.

• Services and supports need to be closely linked to communities in which families live.

• Government alone, through the Department of Human Services (DHS) agency, cannot keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

• Efforts to reduce abuse and neglect must be closely linked to broader community initiatives and priorities.

For more information about this great program contact Arin Jones arinj@iastate.edu