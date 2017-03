Blood donors help save lives, will you give?

Mt. Pleasant High School Blood Drive (re-scheduled from 3-2-17)

Date: Wednesday, March 29th

Time: 1-3:30 pm

Location: MPCHS Gym

To schedule your donation or if you have questions, please contact Mike Wilson at Michael.wilson@mtpcsd.org or 319-385-7700. You can also register online at here:

https://www.bloodcenterimpact.org/index.cfm…