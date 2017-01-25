Blood Center seeks additional donors

Blood Center seeks additional donors due to increased patient need, drop in donations caused by weather and illness

Davenport, Iowa – A recent increase in blood utilization, coupled with a month-long decrease in the rate of blood donation, has increased Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center’s (MVRBC) need for blood donors at the end of January. Specifically, donations from type O-positive, O-negative and B-negative donors are needed to ensure the Blood Center’s ability to provide an adequate blood supply for area hospitals. To find a Donor Center or mobile blood drive, please call (800) 747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenterIMPACT.org.

In mid-January, an ice storm caused blood drive cancellations and a decrease in the appointment show-rate in portions of the MVRBC service region. But illness has had an even greater impact, according to Amanda Hess, the Blood Center’s Director of Donor Relations. “We have lost hundreds of donations the first few weeks of the new year due to illness and winter weather. And so far this year, appointment cancellations caused by illness have increased to 34%, up from 20% a year ago, among our platelet apheresis donors.”

The Blood Center’s inventory has been further diminished by a spike in blood utilization by multiple trauma patients at hospitals served by MVRBC in the last week. Responding to these emergency needs has required increased use of O-positive and O-negative red blood cells as well as plasma and platelet components.

“We have been able to respond to these emergent needs,” said Hess. “But given the challenges we’ve experienced in recent weeks, we now have a more urgent need to fill our schedules to best assure inventories remain available to continue meeting patient needs.”

