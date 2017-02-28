Blaine Eldon McNeil

Blaine Eldon McNeil, 73, formerly of New London, died of Parkinson’s Dementia on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Great River Klein Center, West Burlington.

Funeral services for Mr. McNeil will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 4, at Elliott Chapel, New London. Visitation will begin after 9:00 Saturday with the family greeting friends from 10:00 until time of the service. According to his wishes, his body will be cremated following the service. A memorial has been established to Great River Hospice, Klein Center Stars Hollow, and the New London Fire and Rescue.