Bipartisan “Ag Day”

Third bipartisan “Ag Day” with Iowa legislators to take place on Monday, August 26 in Sigourney

The 3rd bipartisan “Ag Day” will take place on Monday, August 26, in Sigourney. All members of the Iowa House and Senate have been invited. As of August 19, 24 have indicated they will attend.



“The focus of this event is helping legislators to learn more about precision farming and good conservation practices,” said State Senator Kevin Kinney of Oxford, a farmer and former Johnson County Deputy Sheriff. In past years, Senator Kinney has organized similar bipartisan Ag Days on Iowa agricultural issues.

This year’s event will focus on new conservation technologies. Topics will include terraces, waterways, improvements, tiling and the benefits of cover crops. At the event, John Deere will provide hands-on demonstrations. In addition, Ryan Vogel, the owner of a local earth moving and tiling business, will discuss the impact of recent legislation on cost sharing. The event runs from 10 AM to 2 PM. Participants will meet at 10 AM at Sinclair Tractor, 1407 200th Ave in Sigourney. Sponsors of the event include Sinclair Tractor and the Keokuk Farm Bureau. Sinclair Tractor is providing a lunch.

If you have questions or would like to know more, contact kevin.kinney@legis.iowa.gov or call (319) 631- 4667.