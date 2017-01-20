Billie R. Davis

Billie R. Davis, 53, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Monday, January 23, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeff McPheron officiating. Following the service, cremation will be accorded. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Henry County Honor Guard for the purchase of uniforms and equipment. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.