Bill Streeter

William R. “Bill” Streeter, 54, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, September 30, 2017 at his residence.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 7 at Waterworks Park near Oakland Mills, rural Mt. Pleasant, IA. Friends and family attending are asked to bring a dish and memories of Bill to share. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, is assisting the family with Bill’s wish to be cremated. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.