Bill Sickels

Gerald William “Bill” Sickels, 72, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday. June 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethlehem Cemetery rural Eldon, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Clark officiating. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 6 to 8 that evening. A memorial has been established in his memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.

