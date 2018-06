Bill Brickey

Bill Brickey, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington. Services will be 10:30 AM Friday, June 22 at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Spencer Cemetery, Stockport, IA. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9 PM Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM. Memorials are to Great River Hospice.