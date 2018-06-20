Bill Brickey

Bill Brickey, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at the Great River Hospice House, West Burlington, after a brief battle with glioblastoma.

William Raymond “Bill” Brickey was born December 1, 1942 in Stockport, IA. He was the son of Raymond Walter and Katherine Mary (Harris) Brickey. The eldest of 3 children, Bill grew up on the family farm with his sister Jane Brickey and brother John Brickey. Bill loved to work on cars and, as a youngster, would tinker with anything and everything, always fascinated by figuring out how things work. At 13, he built his first vehicle, affectionately called the “creek rod”, using tractor and car parts. During high school, Bill had a space in the Stockport Grocery Store where he repaired radios and televisions. Bill graduated from Stockport High School in 1960.

For 2 years after graduation, Bill worked on the wheat harvest, traveling in western states. On June 17, 1962 at the Big Mound Methodist Church in Lee County, Bill was united in marriage to Dorothy Rose Wallingford.

Bill’s longtime full-time career as a mechanic began at the John Deere Dealership in Stockport. He then worked for Parson’s Chevrolet in Keosauqua, Courtney’s Garage and Lowden Machinery, both in Fairfield. He moved to Mt. Pleasant and, in 1965, opened his own business, Bill’s Phillips 66 Service Station on Washington St. in Mt. Pleasant. In 1992, the business moved to N. Walnut St. and became Bill’s Auto Service where he continued doing the job he loved until his illness began in January 2018.

A lifelong owner of classic cars, Bill was involved with the Southeast Iowa Antique Automobile Club and other clubs for many years. He enjoyed driving and displaying his 1929 Model A and 1939 Ford truck at the Midwest Old Threshers Reunion. He also restored and proudly displayed his 1957 Ford Thunderbird for several decades, including once driving it at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Those thankful for sharing in Bill’s life include his loving wife of 56 years, Dorothy of Mt. Pleasant; Three children and their spouses – Robert & Laurie Brickey of Robins, IA, Susan & Dean Sammons of Rome, IA and Deborah & Chris Owens of Herndon, VA; a sister, Jane Brickey of Des Moines; Six grandchildren, – Grace & Chelsea Sammons, Salena & Ian Brickey and Liam & Garrett Owens; a niece and nephew, Jessica & Jason Brickey. Bill was anticipating the birth of his first great granddaughter in September.

His parents and a brother – John Brickey, precede Bill in death.

The Brickey family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff and volunteers at the Great River Hospice House for their loving and supportive care.