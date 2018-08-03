BIKE VAN BUREN XXXII AUGUST 18-19

The Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa will be hosting the 32nd year of Bike Van Buren on August 18 & 19. Approximately 200 bicycling enthusiasts will pedal their way through 10 historical villages during the 2-day event in Southeast Iowa. Each Village will welcome the bikers with free refreshments and outstanding hospitality! All of the routes will lead you through some of the most beautiful countryside in Iowa! Register for Bike Van Buren online at www.villagesofvanburen.com or walk-up registration will be held at the Keosauqua City Park, Saturday 7am-8:30am, Sunday only rider registration is 7:30-8:00am. Two day registration fees: Adults: $45, Children under 18 years old: $37. Single day registration: Adults: $35, Children $27.

Two routes will be offered on Saturday (66 miles & 42 miles) and 1 route on Sunday (42 miles). Riders can create their own route as well. All routes will begin and end at the Keosauqua City Park, and all are clearly marked with large colored arrows. Bickel’s Cycling & Fitness of Burlington will provide technical support and several sag wagons will be en-route with the riders at all times. Phone numbers for staff support crews are provided on the maps riders will receive upon registration. Riders are encouraged to carry a cell phone. All support crews will be equipped with free cold bottled water, courtesy of Dutchman’s Store in Cantril, and limited first aid.

Riders will have the option to purchase a lunch band at registration ($8 adults, $5 youth). Saturday’s lunch will be hosted by the Lunch Box Café in Douds and on Sunday the Bridge Café in Farmington will provide a lunch buffet. Registered riders will take advantage of 100% complimentary refreshments at each of the 9 hospitality stops, Hospitality stops average 8-10 miles apart and will include some fascinating historic sites such as the Bonaparte Pottery, Stockport Depot and Pearson House Museum Complex.

A Fun Poker Run, will be part of the event on both days. Riders will try to build their best hand of poker by drawing cards at designated hospitality stops. The best hand on each day, will win $100 cash. Bickel’s Cycling & Fitness in Burlington will provide prizes for 2nd, 3rd and 4th place winners.

Saturday’s ride will conclude at the Pearson House Museum Complex where riders will tour the Underground Railroad safe house and see where escaping slaves hid under the floorboards during the Civil War on their journey to freedom. The Pearson House will also be open on Sunday from 1:00-4:00pm. On Saturday evening, in the Keosauqua City Park from 4:00-7:00pm Goehring Bros. BBQ will be serving mouth-watering Pulled Pork & Brisket Plate Dinner. The Tarnished Brass Band will perform from 5:00-6:00pm. Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the evening!

Keosauqua Lions will be serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake & Sausage breakfast ($7) with scrambled eggs and fresh fruits (courtesy of the Dutchman’s Store in Cantril) on both mornings from 6:30-10:00am in the Keosauqua City Park which is open to the public. The Keosauqua Lions, First Iowa State Bank & Bickel’s Cycling & Fitness have partnered together to raffle a beautiful Domane AL 3 Road Bike. Tickets ($5 each or 5/$20) will be for sale during the Lions breakfast on August 18 and again that afternoon at the Keosauqua City Park. The winner will be drawn Saturday evening at 6pm. You need not be present to win the bike. Proceeds will benefit various Lions Club projects.

For more information contact: Villages of Van Buren 800-868-7822 / 319-293-7111 www.villagesofvanburen.com