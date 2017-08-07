BIKE VAN BUREN XXXI AUGUST 19-20, 2017

The Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa will be hosting the 31st year of Bike Van Buren on August 19 & 20. Approximately 200 bicycling enthusiasts will pedal their way through 10 historical villages during the 2-day event in Southeast Iowa. Each Village will welcome the bikers with free refreshments and outstanding hospitality! All of the routes will lead you through some of the most beautiful countryside in Iowa! NEW special activities this year include: A new Paddleboard clinic to be held on Friday night, Saturday includes a special art tribute to Wendell Mohr. On Saturday evening there will be an archeological program at Lacey-Keosauqua State Park, and an Iowa Pork Chop Dinner, Music & Desserts in the Keosauqua City Park from 4-7pm.

Register for Bike Van Buren online at www.villagesofvanburen.com or walk-up registration will be held at the Keosauqua City Park, Saturday 7am-8:30am, Sunday only rider registration is 7:30-8:00am. Two day registration fees: Adults: $45, Children under 18 years old: $37. Single day registration: Adults: $35, Children $27.

Several route options are offered. All routes will begin and end at the Keosauqua City Park, and all are clearly marked with large colored arrows. Bickel’s Cycling & Fitness of Burlington will provide technical support and several sag wagons will be en-route with the riders at all times. Phone numbers for staff support crews are provided on the maps riders will receive upon registration. Riders are encouraged to carry a cell phone. All support crews will be equipped with free cold bottled water, courtesy of Bonaparte Retreat & Kohl’s Food Distributing, and limited first aid.

Riders will have the option to purchase a lunch band at registration ($8 adults, $5 youth). Saturday’s lunch will be hosted by the Bridge Café in Farmington and on Sunday the Lebanon United Methodist Church will provide lunch. Registered riders will take advantage of 100% complimentary refreshments at each of the 13 hospitality stops throughout the weekend ride.

A Fun Poker Run, will be part of the event on both days. Riders will try to build their best hand of poker by drawing cards at designated hospitality stops. The best hand on each day, will win $100 cash. Bickel’s Cycling & Fitness in Burlington will provide prizes for 2nd, 3rd and 4th place winners. Additional cards will be available for $1 each. NEW fun for the riders this year is a “Cool Treasure Hunt”. A special “cool” prize will be hidden at each hospitality stop. Riders can enjoy their snacks and see if they can locate the prize, which will be their cool gift to keep!

NEW this year! Saturday’s ride will conclude at the Keosauqua City Park where the Keosauqua Lions will be serving BBQ thick-cut Iowa Pork Chops, baked beans, potato salad, macaroni salad & drinks for $8.00 from 4:00-7:00pm. The Tarnished Brass Band will perform from 5:00-6:00pm, and Ol’Fashion Homemade Root Beer Floats for $1.50 will be served from 5:00-7:00pm. Everyone is invited to attend.

Keosauqua Lions will also be serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake & Sausage breakfast ($6) with scrambled eggs and fresh fruits on both mornings from 7-10am in the Keosauqua City Park which is open to the public. The Keosauqua Lions Club, First Iowa State Bank & Bickel’s Cycling & Fitness have partnered together to raffle a beautiful 1.2 Trek Road Bike. Tickets ($5 each or 5/$20) will be for sale during the Lions breakfast on August 19 and again that afternoon at the Keosauqua City Park. The winner will be drawn Saturday evening at 6pm. You need not be present to win the bike. Proceeds will benefit various Lions Club projects.

Also NEW this year, there will be a STAND UP PADDLEBOARD CLINIC on Friday, August 18 at 5:00pm and 6:30pm at Lacey-Keosauqua State Park Beach House. The 1 hour session will open with directions from a certified instructor with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources then participants will be able to put their skills to the test on the water. The first session will begin at 5:00 pm and the second session will begin at 6:30 pm. This is an official Des Moines River Water Trails event cosponsored by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Jefferson County Conservation. There is no cost, however, Preregistration is required and participation is limited. The clinic is open to all but children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants may register by calling (641)-919-6822 or emailing dmriverwatertrail@gmail.com.

A special presentation on TOOLS OF THE PAST will be held on Saturday at 6:00pm at Lacey-Keosauqua State Park. For thousands of years preindustrial populations hunted and farmed in Iowa. These people had to make everything they needed from string to houses. Join Cherie E. Haury-Artz, Archaeology Technician Specialist at the Office of the State, as she describes various prehistoric technologies. She will have materials to examine so participants can experiment with how they were used. This is an official Des Moines River Water Trails event cosponsored by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Jefferson County Conservation. There is no cost and Pre-registration is not required. For more information, please call (641)-919-6822 or email dmriverwatertrail@gmail.com.

CELEBRATE IOWA ARTISTS is another NEW event that will be held on Saturday, August 19, in the Bentonsport National Historic District as a celebration of the late Wendell Mohr’s life, work and history. Works of his art will be displayed throughout the specialty shops with various artists’ demonstrations. Tour Wendell’s studio, the Vernon School, from 1-4pm. No admission fee. Villages Folk School will host a Plein Aire Painting Class with John Preston. You can register for the class at www.villagesfolkschool.com

For more information contact: Villages of Van Buren 800-868-7822 / 319-293-7111 www.villagesofvanburen.com