Big Projects Starting Soon

The reconstruction project involving Main and Jefferson Streets in Mt. Pleasant is set to begin Monday, April 9 weather permitting. Jones Contracting will begin removing the existing brick sidewalk closest to the buildings starting at the Northwest corner of North Jefferson and Washington Street. At this time the parking on the West side of Jefferson from Washington to Monroe Street will be closed off. You will be allowed to walk in the remaining sidewalk area or along the gutter of the street and enter businesses thru the front doorways. If there is access off the alley west of these business you are urged to use them as much as possible.

Monday, April 9, work begins on the Jay Street sanitary sewer replacement project. Green Street will be closed starting at Locust Street. The intersection of the two streets will also be closed for four to six weeks weather permitting. There will be detour signs and the school district transportation director, Ted Carlson will be notified.