Big House Fire in Burlington

At 6:15 AM Thursday the Burlington Fire Department was dispatched for a

reported house fire with flames showing at 5546 Fairway Drive in Union Township south of Burlington. Firefighters arrived 10 minutes later and found a single story residential home with heavy fire conditions and flames through the roof.

The owners, Charles and Ruth Allen, were not home at the time of the fire. A neighbor reported the fire after seeing smoke and flames coming from the roof. The home suffered extensive damage throughout. Damage is estimated at $702,000 for the structure and $200,000 forcontents. The house is insured.The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and the

Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire is not considered suspicious.

14 Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by 12 firefighters from West

Burlington, Denmark, Wever, and Gladstone. Superior Ambulance and the Des Moines County

Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance. Firefighters were still on scene at the time of this press

release. There were no injuries.