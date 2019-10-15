Bid Update for All Bands Night Packages

So far the Mount Pleasant Music Boosters have received one bid of $500 for one of four fabulous auction packages for the October 22, All Bands Night. There are still three more packages to bid on or feel free to outbid this one! Last bid will be accepted this Friday, October 18 at 5 PM. To place a bid send email to mtpmusicboosters@gmail.com with your name, your contact phone number, and your bid amount.

This auction is an effort to raise money lost with the cancellation of the annual Marching Band Invitational. The top four bids will win the following:

*1 reserved parking space

*4 reserved prime location seats in the bleachers

*1 soft-sided cooler with beverages & snacks

*1 blanket

Thank you for your support!