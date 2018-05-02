Bid Opening for Danville Fire Station Project

Danville Fire Station project

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Danville City Hall

1) Call to order at 5:30 p.m..

2) Bids received for the Danville Fire Station project will be open on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, by the Danville City Council, Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees. This will take place at Danville City Hall, 105 West Shepherd Street. No action will be taken on bids received at this time.

3) Time and place sealed bids will be considered. The sealed bids received will be considered by the Danville City Council and the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees during their joint meeting, beginning at 6:30 P.M. on May 7th, 2018, City Hall.

4) Adjournment.