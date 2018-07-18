Beverly L. Anders,

Beverly L. Anders, 83, of Birmingham, IA, and formerly of Denmark, Burlington and Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at her residence.

The funeral service for Mrs. Anders will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 20th at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street. The Reverend Steven Rasmussen, Pastor, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Keosauqua, will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 4-8 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends 12 Noon – 2PM on Friday.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.

Beverly Louise Wilson was born March 7, 1935, the daughter of Theodore Woodrow and Nina Faye (Graham) Wilson. She moved to the rural Denmark area with her family and graduated from Denmark High School. Beverly married Jack Lee Farris, who preceded in death in 2001. She then married Kenny Garrett who also preceded in death. She was lastly united in marriage to Gus Anders, who preceded in death in 2014.

Beverly farmed with her first husband, assuming many of the farm chores. Following the death of her first husband, she moved to Burlington, where she operated the 7/11 convenience store and 2 other gas stations. For many years, Beverly was a cook at the Des Moines County Home, from which she retired.

Those thankful for sharing in Beverly’s life include her four children: Michael Farris and his wife Virginia of Paris, TX, Penny McDowell and her husband Bob of Mt. Pleasant, Teri McElwee and her significant other Duane Clubb of Stockport, IA and Kenneth Farris of Marietta, GA; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Her parents, 3 husbands and 2 brothers – Kenneth and Richard Wilson, precede in death.