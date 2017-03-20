Beverly E. Garrels

Beverly E. Garrels, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Friday, March 17, 2017, at Parkview Home in Wayland, IA.

Visitation will be held on April 1, 2017, from noon to 5:00 p.m., at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant. The family will meet with friends to celebrate Beverly’s life that afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the Memorial Chapel. As per her wishes, cremation has been accorded and a private family burial will be held at a later date at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, in Ottumwa, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the First United Methodist Church, Parkview Home in Wayland, or Hospice of Washington County. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.