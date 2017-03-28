Beverly E. Garrels

Beverly E. Garrels, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Friday, March 17, 2017, at Parkview Home in Wayland, IA.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017, from noon to 5:00 p.m., at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant. The family will meet with friends to celebrate Beverly’s life that afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the Memorial Chapel. As per her wishes, cremation has been accorded and a private family burial will be held at a later date at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, in Ottumwa, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the First United Methodist Church, Parkview Home in Wayland, or Hospice of Washington County. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born March 3, 1937, north of Mt. Pleasant, Beverly Elaine was the daughter of George and Edith Cornwell Stehl. She attended schools in Birmingham and Packwood. Beverly married Dale E. Garrels on November 14, 1953, at her parents’ home near Packwood, IA. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2006.

Mrs. Garrels worked as office manager for her husband’s dental offices in Mt. Pleasant and Washington and following his retirement in the office of Pioneer Hybrid.

An active community member, Mrs. Garrels was a former member and served as President of TTT, Chapter DD; member of PEO, Chapter OX; and volunteered and served as President of Henry County Health Center Auxiliary. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and spent many hours volunteering in the church kitchen during funerals and Midwest Old Threshers.

Mrs. Garrels enjoyed traveling with family and friends, tending her flowers and sharing her love of Broadway musicals. She was a devoted grandmother that always supported her grandchildren’s activities in sports and music.

Survivors include one son, Michael Garrels of Washington, IA; two daughters, Becky (Scott) Kauffman of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Ellen Zanichelli of Evergreen, CO; and one brother, Ronald (Janice) Stehl, of Des Moines, IA.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Amee Kauffman, Kelly Kauffman, Lindsay Kauffman, Tyler Garrels, and Chelsea Zanichelli.

Along with her husband, Mrs. Garrels was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, David Stehl.