Beulah “Fern” Leopard Smith

Beulah “Fern” Leopard Smith, 90, passed away on May 6, 2018 at the Keosauqua Health Care Center in Keosauqua, Iowa. She was born on December 30, 1927 in Centerville, Iowa to William and Ethel Green Leopard. She married Carroll Smith in 1970 and they were happily married for 31 years. He passed away in 2001. Fern worked as an inspector on the Fairfield Line for 16 years. She was a member of Bethel Worship Center.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen (Wayne) Plowman of Keosauqua, Iowa, Marilyn Adler of Keosauqua, Iowa; two sons, Les (Joann) Van Blaricom of Fairfield, Iowa; Larry (Donna) Van Blaricom of Pine Island, Florida; 5 step-children; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry Leopard of Fruitland, Iowa; and one sister, Bonnie Chandler of Ottumwa, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carroll Smith; five sisters; five brothers; a grandson and a granddaughter.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Douds with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday, May 10, 2018 and continue until the time of the service at Pedrick Funeral Home – Douds. Burial will immediately follow the service in Leando Cemetery. A memorial has been established to Bethel Worship Center.