Betty Unkrich

Betty A. (Mrs. Merle) Unkrich, 84, of rural Winfield, died Friday, September 28, 2018 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, IA.

Memorial services for Mrs. Unkrich are tentatively set for 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 2nd at the Olds United Church of Christ. The Rev. Carl and Elaine Vass will officiate. Burial will be in the Asbury Cemetery, rural Olds. Visitation will be on Monday at the church with specific visitation times forthcoming. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, is in charge of the arrangements.