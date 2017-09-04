Betty Stout

Betty J. Stout 82, of Loveland, Ohio and formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at the Otterbein-Loveland in Loveland, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery rural Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be following in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.