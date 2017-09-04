Betty Stout

Betty StoutWritten by Theresa Rose on September 4, 2017
Betty J. Stout 82, of Loveland, Ohio and formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at the Otterbein-Loveland in Loveland, Ohio.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery rural Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be following in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her memory.
Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.