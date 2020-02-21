Betty Ruth Gwinnup

Betty Ruth Gwinnup, 94, formerly of rural Stockport died February 19, 2020 at the Keosauqua Health Care Center. She was born on February 4, 1926 in rural Stockport to Clarence and Hazel Hall Burden and married Harold Gwinnup on December 3, 1958. He preceded her in death on June 20, 1974. They farmed the family farm between Birmingham and Stockport. Betty remained on the farm until entering Village Terrace Assisted Living in Keosauqua in March 2016. She transferred to Keosauqua Health Care Center on April 15, 2019.

Betty loved playing bingo and visiting casinos. She was an avid bluegrass and country music fan. She visited Branson and Nashville many times and enjoyed meeting her favorite performers. Travel was another of Betty’s passions. She visited all 50 states and made many lifelong friends on her journeys.

Betty’s care in recent years has been managed by her cousin Joy Scott Samuelson with the encouragement and support of their cousin Bob Pedrick.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua with Pastor Alan Paris officiating. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. A private burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Birmingham. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maple Hill Cemetery and may be left at the funeral home or mailed to Joy Samuelson, P.O. Box 3, Bonaparte, IA 52620. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.