Betty R. Gonterman

Betty R. Gonterman, 89, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on December 17, 2018 at her home. She was born on February 21, 1929 to Frank and Goldie Laughlin Ferrel in Van Buren County. She graduated from Douds High School in 1948. Betty married Ralph Gonterman on April 16, 1949 in Davenport, Iowa. Together they raised two children on the family farm. Ralph preceded her in death on September 6, 2012.

Betty was a farmwife and managed the VFW Vets Club since 1969. She enjoyed going to casinos, playing pool, and was a huge Chicago Cubs fan. Betty loved spending time with people and was always up for a party. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Connie (Gary) Blaise of Keosauqua; four grandchildren, Denny (Vanessa) Barber, Derek Blaise, Damian Blaise, Dustin (Allison) Gonterman of Van Buren County; 14 great-grandchildren; special daughters, Linda Duckworth, Julie Carpenter, and Bonnie Scotton; and a special son, Randy Arnold.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; son, Terry Gonterman; a grandson, Darrell Gonterman; and three brothers, LeRoy Ferrel, Darrell Ferrel, and Richard Ferrel.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua with Larry Shipley officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday and continue until the time of the service at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery just north of Douds. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Vets Club located at 202 Van Buren Street, Keosauqua, IA 52565. Memorial contributions in Betty’s honor may be made to EveryStep Hospice of Mount Pleasant and can be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 205 1st Street, Keosauqua, Iowa 52565. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.