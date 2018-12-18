Betty Nell Brobston

Betty Nell Brobston age 95, of New London, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Visitation for family and friends will be 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Behner Funeral Home in Fairfield. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Ed Parker officiating. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Birmingham, Iowa.

Memorials may be made to New London Fire & Rescue. Cards and memorials can be sent to 2339 Sunset Circle, Mt Pleasant, Iowa 52641.

Betty was born on February 3, 1923, in Muscatine to Frank and Dorothy (Smith) Walton. She married Billy Bert Brobston on August 4, 1941, in Lancaster, Missouri. They celebrated 71 years of marriage before he passed away October 16, 2012.

Betty was a homemaker and helped Bill on the farm. She also worked at Fairfield Glove 12 years and Metromail for 12 years. Betty loved to cook and a couple of her special deserts were pineapple upside down cake and cherry cobbler. She liked working outside in her flower bed and garden. Some of her inside interests were quilting, reading and playing canasta. Betty and Billy attended Calvary Baptist Church.

Betty will be missed by her 4 children, Gary (Barb) Brobston of Pennsylvania, David (Linda) Brobston of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Bill (Judy) Brobston Jr. of Indiana and Phillip Brobston of New London, IA; 8 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Dorothy; husband, Billy; daughter, Nancy Sue Salsbury; and sister, Maxine Woods.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at behnerfh.com.