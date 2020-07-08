Betty Mary Meierotto Wilkens

Betty Mary Meierotto Wilkens, received her wings at 6:24 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Our hearts ache to say goodbye to this wonderful lady.

Mom was born on August 24, 1925, in St. Paul, Iowa. Our family was looking forward to celebrating her 95th birthday next month and she was looking forward to becoming a Great-Great-Grandma in November.

Mom was the daughter of Frank and Anna (Umthum) Bentler. She was a child of the depression so nothing was ever thrown away and family was always a working, loving unit. All of her siblings have passed away: Marietta Benjamin, Rose Switenki, Emma Schwartz, Hank Bentler, Hilda Lampe, Ethelreda Nichting, and Norbert Bentler.

She is survived by her son, Michael Meierotto of Burlington, Iowa and three daughters: Mary Jo (Ben) Menke of Davenport, Iowa, Diane (Dennis) Dietzman of Burlington, Iowa and Kaye Lynn (Dirk) Jacobs of Danville, Iowa. She also has dearly loved grandchildren Tracy (Chad) Buhman, George (Carrie Menke) Erin Menke, Meredith (Michael) Ortega, David (Lyndsey) Dietzman, Daniel Dietzman, Nora Meierotto, Nathan Johnson, Jason (Darcy) Johnson, and Jill (Chris) Loter. She has 16 precious great-grandchildren. She also is survived by three sisters-in-law: Anna Mae Bentler of West Point, Iowa, RoseAnn Bentler of Burlington, Iowa, and Rose Marie Boner of Bella Vista, Arkansas and one brother-in-law: Charles (Barb) Wilkens of Fort Madison, Iowa. Also surviving are several cherished nieces and nephews.

Mom was lucky to find love twice in her life. She married our Dad, Linus Meierotto in St. Paul, Iowa on January 4, 1947. He passed away on May 31, 1964. She later married our Stepdad, Paul Wilkens on September 9, 1972 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa. He passed away last year on October 9, 2019. Throughout her life with our Dads she was always the “right-hand man” on the farms.

Mom was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Nauvoo, Illinois where she sang in the choir for 34 years. There was always song in our home as we were growing up. Songs we sang to our children and now our grandchildren.

Mom was a crossword puzzle solver and a faithful watcher of “Wheel of Fortune” and “The Lawrence Welk Show”. She was also a quilter. As a member of the Piecemaker Quilt Club of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church she helped make many quilts for her home and club. Even though she picked up the skill later in life, quilting is a perfect metaphor for a life well-lived

Mom was always able to take the scraps and patterns that were given her and make a beautiful life for her family and loved ones. She made quilts for all of us: her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Woven into those quilts was love pure and simple.

When asked how she would like to be remembered she said as someone who was always true to herself, grateful, and happy.

Above all else, Mom had and gave joy. She had an infectious laugh and a twinkle in her eye. For all the hardships that were thrown her way, she would gather the pieces and, like her quilts, make something beautiful.

Mom was one-of-a-kind. A beautiful, creative, loving work of art who to this day and from now on wraps us in the comfort of her memory.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, July 10 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa, where the family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and a rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m.

Masks and social distancing will follow CDC guidelines.

The funeral will be held for the immediate family on Saturday, July 11 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo, Illinois with Father Tony Trosley as celebrant. inurnment will immediately follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.

A memorial has been established in her name for Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Schools.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhome.com .

The Schmitz Funeral Homes in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.