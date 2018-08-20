Betty Maddix Final Arrangements

Betty Maddix, 89, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away August 14, 2018, at the Lund Hospice Home in Gilbert, AZ.

Visitation will begin at 12 noon, on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with family present from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Debra Stowers officiating. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the Salvation Army or HCI Hospice Care Services. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born November 2, 1928, in Morning Sun, Iowa, Betty Lou was the daughter of Bert and Hazel (Kirkpatrick) Butcher. She was a graduate of Salem High School. On September 13, 1948, she married Donald L. Maddix in Olds. Betty and Don were married for 62 years.

Betty worked at several businesses in Mt. Pleasant including Home Plan Savings and Loan as a bookkeeper, the telephone company as an operator, Iowa Wesleyan College in admissions, and Packers Sanitation as a bookkeeper. She lived most of her adult life in Mt. Pleasant but moved to Mesa, AZ near her daughter the last two years.

A lifelong member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Betty also belonged to the Mt. Pleasant Women’s Club and the Horticulture Club. Betty enjoyed flowers, quilting, reading mysteries, gardening which included lots of canning, fishing, camping at Lake Darling and the Black Hills, and wintering in Texas and Arizona after retirement.

Survivors include two children, Robert (Barb) Maddix of Iowa City, IA and Debra (Todd) Shepard of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Nicholas and Rachel Maddix of Iowa City; and siblings, Charlotte King of Mt. Pleasant, William Butcher of Mt. Pleasant, Mike Butcher of New London, IA, Pam Schinstock of Houghton, IA, and Steve Butcher of North Liberty, IA.

Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; a son, Scott Maddix; and siblings, Bert Butcher Jr., Virginia Machholz-Marshall, Beverly Bartmann, and Patricia Weller.