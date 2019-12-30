Betty Lucille Hendricks

Betty Lucille Hendricks passed away on December 27, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on February 22, 1929 to Harrison and Dot (Roush) Whitcanack in rural Keosauqua. She attended school in Keosauqua, graduating from Keosauqua High School in 1946. She worked at Schaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison until her marriage to Glen Evan Hendricks on January 1, 1947. Together they raised four daughters: Linda, Judy, Ann and Barb. Glen and Betty lived in rural Keosauqua, Bonaparte & Fremont, Iowa until they moved to Stockport and purchased the blacksmith shop in January of 1953. Betty was the shop’s bookkeeper. While living in Stockport, she was active in the Christian Church, PTA, and Legion Auxiliary as well as keeping up with the girls’ activities.

In 1968, Glen and Betty moved to Keosauqua and purchased the International Harvester dealership. Betty was the bookkeeper for the business until they closed in 1986. She and Glen loved to travel and visited all 50 states plus Mexico and Canada. They began spending their winters in Arizona and enjoyed hiking the many trails there and catching up with other Iowa snowbirds.

Three of Betty’s favorite things were winning at cards with family and friends, watching the Chicago Cubs win against anyone, and attending her children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren‘s activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Judy, a son-in-law, Chuck Johnson, a grandson, Mike Brown, two brothers Karl and Harold in childhood, two brothers, Earl & Rex and three sisters Mabel Wells, Frances Dodds, and Pauline Shipley. In addition to her husband of 73 years, she is survived by her daughters, Linda Johnson, Ann (Jack) Goddard, Barbara (Jim) Boley, 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Leona Whitcanack and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. with the family present from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Burial services will follow at the Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s honor to the Lebanon Cemetery, EveryStep Hospice, or the Keosauqua Christian Church and may be left at Pedrick funeral home or mailed to the family at 24423 Jewel Ave, Keosauqua, IA 52565. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.