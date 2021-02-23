Betty Lou Schroeder

Betty Lou Schroeder, 79, of West Point, formerly of Burlington, passed away at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Fort Madison Community Hospital with one of her many cherished friends, Father Dan Dorau, by her side.

Betty was born on March 5, 1941 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Henry Bernard Jr. and Doris Evelyn (Groth) Schroeder. She spent her childhood years in West Point and later moved with her family to Burlington where she graduated from Notre Dame High School. Betty graduated from University of Northern Iowa and began a wonderful teaching career in the Burlington School District for more than 30 years.

Betty found such joy in her countless volunteer hours through the years with Girl Scouts, several nursing homes including the Klein Center, Notre Dame Elementary School, Divine Mercy Catholic Parish in Burlington and St Mary of the Assumption in West Point. Her time spent as a volunteer at the Carousel at Old Threshers was a highlight for her each year. She was very generous with her time.

Betty’s gentleness, kind heart and soul touched so many lives. Her faith, commitment, and strength were commendable. Her retirement to her “roots” in West Point was such a happy move.

Family was very important to Betty. She is survived by a sister: Mary Ann (Charles) Buettner of Hernando, Florida; three nephews: Kevin (Marilyn) Buettner of Fountain Hills, Arizona, Darrick (Tracy) Buettner of Hernando, Florida, Karl Buettner of Marquette, Michigan and a niece: Mara (Tom) Gallagher of Naperville, Illinois. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews: Anna Buettner, Greg Buettner, Joe Buettner, Marie Buettner, Katie Gallagher, Patrick (Ellen Hunt) Gallagher and many cherished cousins who will miss her expertise in organizing the Schroeder reunions as well as many cherished friends including: Gregg, Becky and Elaine Godfrey, Father Dan Dorau and Father Bill Roush.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and niece: Johanna (Andy) Clark.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where a parish rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. and a Christian vigil service will be held at 5:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dan Dorau, Father Bill Rousch and Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrants.

Memorials in Betty’s name may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington, Iowa, and St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, West Point, Iowa.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.