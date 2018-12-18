Betty L. Williams

Betty L. Williams, 94, passed away on December 14, 2018 at Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa, Iowa. She was born on July 22, 1924 to Guy and Mary Cochran McCormick in Fairfield, Iowa. Betty graduated from Fairfield High School in 1941. She married Lloyd “Bud” Williams on March 22, 1942 at her parent’s home in Fairfield, Iowa. Together Bud and Betty raised three children on the family farm. Bud preceded her in death on December 18, 1993 after more than 50 years of marriage.

Betty worked in several different areas throughout her career. She was a farmwife, a receptionist for soil conservation, a bus driver and cook for Fairfield Schools. Betty was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Star, and Faith United Methodist Church in Libertyville. Betty enjoyed quilting, playing cards, square dancing and watching Iowa Hawkeye Basketball. She was known for gardening, canning and cooking. Betty and Bud were members of an RV Travel Club and looked forward to spending winters in the warmer climate of Arizona. Betty was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family.

She is survived by a son, Melvin (Dianna) Williams of Mexico, Missouri; two daughters, Mary (Duane) Bass of Ottumwa, Iowa, Martha (Ronald) Foster of Pleasant Hill, Iowa; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Dudley of Arizona; a sister-in-law, Erma McCormick of Fairfield, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; a grandson, Russ Bass; a brother, George McCormick; and a sister, Ruth Johnson.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Faith United Methodist Church in Libertyville with Rev. John D. Boatman officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday and continue until the time of the service at Faith United Methodist Church. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Moriah Cemetery just north of Douds. Memorial contributions in Betty’s honor may be made to the Good Samaritan Activity Fund or Faith United Methodist Church in Libertyville. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.