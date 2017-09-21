Betty L. Sanders

Betty L. Sanders, 76, of Houghton, Iowa passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Arbor Court in Mount Pleasant.

Born September 27, 1940 in Fort Madison, Iowa the daughter of Robert and Esther (Mueller) Stuecker. On November 9, 1963 she married James Edward “Jim” Sanders at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, Iowa. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2015.

Survivors include one son: Joseph (Heather) Sanders of Ankeny; one daughter: Stacie (Lou) Baccam of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren: Hailie (Ben) Carlson, Collin and Brett Baccam, Dylan and Olivia Sanders; four brothers: Robert (Martha Ann) Stuecker of St. Paul, LeRoy (Viola) Stuecker of St. Paul, Larry (Marge) Stuecker of Pilot Grove and Mark (Pam) Stuecker of St. Paul and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim and one brother Donnie.

Betty was retired from the Mental Health Institute in Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton and the Altar and Rosary Society of the church. She enjoyed camping, being with the “Sunshine Girls” and especially her grandchildren.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, September 22, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.

Burial will be at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Houghton.

Memorials may be made in her memory to St. John’s Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. The Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.