Betty L. Binning

Betty L. Binning, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Park Place Elder Living. According to her wishes, Betty’s body has been donated to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine Deeded Body Program. A family service is being planned for a later date. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant has assisted the family with arrangements. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Mt. Pleasant, Atwood Christian Church, and Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. On-line condolences may be directed to olson-powell.com