Betty J. Slagell

Betty J. Slagell, a longtime resident of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, passed away on April 6, 2020, at the age 83, in Cleveland, Miss.

Betty was born to Josh and Lucy Logsdon on Sept. 15, 1936, in Anneta, Ky. She married Roger M. Slagell on Sept. 7, 1957, in Springfield, Ill. They raised two boys in Iowa, moving to Strawberry Point, Iowa, in 1963, and then to Mount Pleasant in 1979.

She worked as a teacher’s assistant and volunteer for more than 20 years at the Mount Pleasant School District, and particularly enjoyed working with children with special needs. Betty enjoyed reading, listening to Iowa Hawkeyes and Mount Pleasant High School sports on the radio, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to take walks in Westwood where she lived; and years before that, loved walks at Backbone State Park near Strawberry Point.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Howard, Myrt, Jean and Hersh; and her husband, Roger.

Betty is survived by her sons, Doug Slagell (Becky) of Hampshire, Ill., and Jeff Slagell (Jennifer) of Cleveland, Miss.; sister, Ruth Sanders of Nokomis, Ill.; grandchildren, Kyle Slagell (Nicole) of Chicago, Collin Slagell (Kara) of Chicago and Christopher Slagell of Olive Branch, Miss.; and niece, Cathy Sanders of Nokomis, Ill.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Mount Pleasant at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Fellowship Cup, 203 N. Jefferson St., Mount Pleasant, IA 52641.