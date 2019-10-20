Betty Hunter (corrected times)

Betty M. Hunter, 94, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant with Reverend David Bracht-Wagner officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, at the church from 10:00 until service time. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church or to the VFW Auxiliary Post 2561 in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.