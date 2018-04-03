Betty Hilbrant

Betty Hilbrant, of Kirkwood, Missouri, was born November 16, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, to George J. and Pauline (nee Schmitz) Kuhn and entered into rest Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at the age of 86 years.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 7th, at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10305 Big Bend Rd, Kirkwood, Missouri, 63122. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.