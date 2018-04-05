Betty Hilbrant

Betty Hilbrant, of Kirkwood, Missouri, entered into rest, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis, MO, surrounded by family.

Born November 16, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, Betty was the youngest of five children of George and Pauline (nee Schmitz) Kuhn.

To family and all who knew her, Betty was a special person. She enjoyed a full and active life. Her passions included sewing, reading, travel but above all, her family and lending a supporting hand to “older friends” in need. She never missed Tuesday Breakfast in Kirkwood with“The Cousins”.

She was a graduate of Nipher High School, just across the street from her childhood home on South Kirkwood Road, in Kirkwood, MO.

She met and married George Thomas Hilbrant in 1951, and they moved to Mt. Pleasant Iowa, George’s hometown. Mt. Pleasant is where her four children were born and were raised, and she enjoyed a long career with The Farmers Home Administration (FMHA).

An excellent seamstress and tailor, she continued an active custom tailoring business until recently.

The only speed Betty had was “overdrive”, always on the move, with an unmatchable energy. Forever curious about wellness and related subjects, fiercely independent, the heart of a lion and uncommon resolve, she lived her life on her terms. She is remembered for spreading kindness to all knew her.

A resident of Kirkwood, MO, Betty Hilbrant was predeceased by her ex-Husband, 2 elder siblings, Florence Malaney, and Vera. (died in infancy).

She is survived by Two siblings, Alice Marshall of Kirkwood, MO, George J. Kuhn of Golden Eagle, IL, her four children, James T. (Christine) of Orange, CA, Stace (Lori) Hilbrant of Evanston, IL, Anne Christine (Thomas) Polhill of Bluffton, SC, and Jennifer (Kevin) Baustian of O’Fallon, MO, as well as eight grandchildren, Amy Mills, Craig Becker, Charlie (Kristi) Hilbrant, Johnny Hilbrant, Kate Hilbrant, Madeline Hilbrant, Tommy Hilbrant, Elise Hilbrant, Elizabeth (Ryan) Baustian-Coleman and Natalie Baustian, one great grandchild Cameron Hilbrant and seven step great-grandchildren Braedon, Kennedy, Landon, Hadley, Sydney, Gabby and Lauren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 7th, at 10:00 at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Rd., Kirkwood, MO, 63122. Condolences may also be offered and stories shared on-line at www.stlfuneral.com and www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.