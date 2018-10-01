Betty Arlene (Mrs. Merle) Unkrich

Betty Arlene (Mrs. Merle) Unkrich, 84, of rural Winfield, died Friday, September 28, 2018 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, IA.

Memorial services for Mrs. Unkrich will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 2nd at the Olds United Church of Christ. The Rev. Carl and Elaine Vass will officiate. Burial will be in the Asbury Cemetery, rural Olds. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM Monday at the church with the family present from 5-7 PM. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Unkrich, the former Betty Arlene Wait, was born November 24, 1933 in Oelwein, IA. She was the daughter of Carl Oscar and Effie Zelma (Henderson) Wait. She graduated from Oelwein High School in 1951. She then attended Iowa Wesleyan College and was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. It was at Wesleyan where she met her future husband. On March 13, 1953 at the Olds Congregational Church, Betty was united in marriage to Merle Clement Unkrich.

Betty worked at the former Crane’s Jewelers in Mt. Pleasant until she joined her husband in Europe while he was stationed with the Army. Upon returning to the United States, she resumed her career at Crane’s until the birth of their first child. While raising their children, Betty helped with many of the farm chores, and was the bookkeeper for the farming operation.

Betty was a member of the Olds United Church of Christ and the former Sewing Circle and Women’s Fellowship Group. She also served the church in many other capacities. She was a 4-H Leader while her children were in 4-H. She enjoyed gathering with her friends in their neighborhood social club. Betty and Merle cherished the time with their friends as they traveled with them to many places, including countries overseas. Betty loved to tend to her large flower and vegetable gardens. She liked to watch the birds around the feeders and was especially fond of mowing the yard.

Those thankful for sharing in Betty’s life include her husband of 65 years, Merle of Winfield; four children and their spouses – Merle Ann Unkrich and husband Brad Davis of Mediapolis, IA, Wallace and Rene’ Unkrich of Winfield, Amy and Peter Philipp of Green Bay, WI and Micki Unkrich and husband Timothy Teegarden of Thousand Oaks, CA; 4 siblings – Mrs. Mary Zanatta of Britt, IA, Donald Wait of Des Moines, IA, William and Marlene Wait of Waterloo, IA and Denise and Leo Michols of Pemberton, MN; 12 grandchildren – Diana (Kelly) Nichols, Marc Davis, Philip Davis, Brent Unkrich, Alicia Unkrich, Kerry Unkrich, Lauren Philipp, Chloe Philipp, Grace Philipp, Rachel Philipp, Margaret Teegarden and Laura Teegarden; and 3 great grandchildren – Davis, Simeon and Leah Nichols.

Her parents, 3 sisters – Lucille Hullinger, Flora Wait and Katherine Williams, and 2 brothers – Richard and Loren Wait, precede Betty in death. Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Betty and Merle Unkrich Scholarship