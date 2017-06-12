Beryl L. Shahan

Beryl L. Shahan, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, June 07, 2017 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant after a brief illness.

Mrs. Shahan, the former Beryl Louise Morris, was born October 23, 1931 in Richmond Heights, MO. She was the daughter of Arthur Robert and Carrie Alberta (Stone) Morris. She graduated from Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri in 1949. Beryl received a scholarship to (then) Iowa Wesleyan College from which she graduated in 1953. On January 25, 1953 at the First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant, Beryl was united in marriage to Leonidus Shaffer Shahan.

Beryl worked as a bookkeeper for the Alaniz & Sons Printing Company and then for Wiley-Nesbitt Appliances, both in Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Burlington where she served as a past Council President. Beryl served 10 years on the Mt. Pleasant City Council and was a mediator for the Iowa 8th Judicial District, mediating family law cases with the aim of avoiding litigation. Beryl served numerous civic and social justice organizations in various capacities including: local offices and Iowa board member of the League of Women Voters, Burlington and Mt. Pleasant Accountability Boards, board member of Healthy Henry County Communities and Family Connection, board member of the Mt. Pleasant Chapter of the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra, treasurer of the Henry County Child Abuse Prevention Council, board member and treasurer of Southeast Iowa Planned Parenthood, Board of Directors Henry County Tourism, and Board of Directors of the Van Allen House Heritage Center. Beryl and her husband, Leon, were pioneers in the fight against drunk driving after the death of one son caused by a drunk driver.

Beryl also served as a precinct and caucus leader for the Henry County Democrats and was a long time member of the Fellowship of Reconciliation. Beryl was a strong supporter of the arts and a faithful attender of the many concerts held on the campus of Iowa Wesleyan University. Beryl was an Iowa Wesleyan University Alumni Association member for over 60 years. At home, Beryl was an adventurous cook and talented seamstress. She was a voracious reader, always learning, and enjoyed discussions with her book club friends.

Those thankful for sharing in Beryl’s life include her 4 children – Leonidus W. Shahan and his wife Carole of Burlington, Mark N. Shahan and his wife Laura Brown of Madison, WI, Noele L. Martin and her husband Mike of Bettendorf, IA and Teresa K. Stoderl of Las Vegas, NV; and 1 granddaughter – Kandice Stoderl Blackwood and husband Jalil Blackwood, both stationed with the US Army at Ft. Bragg, NC. Beryl is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Beryl was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Dwight David Shahan; and two sisters, Yvonne Donnoe and Roslyn A. Kumpe.

Beryl has donated her body to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 24, at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. A separate, private family service for interment of ashes will be held at the Winfield Scott Township Cemetery in Winfield. The Kimzey Funeral Home is assisting Beryl’s family with the arrangements.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to Amnesty International of USA, Unitarian Universalist Service Committee or HCI Care Services (Hospice). Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.