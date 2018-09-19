Bertha Marie Wenger final arrangements

Bertha Marie Wenger, 97 of Wayland, died Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at the Parkview Home.

Celebration of her life will be 10:30AM Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Bethel Mennonite Church. Family will receive friends following the service. Her body has been cremated and private family burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery. Memorials designated to Bethel Children’s Church. Beatty Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Bertha was born October 27, 1920 in Haven (Reno), Kansas the daughter of Harvey J, and Elizabeth (Yoder) Miller. She was united in marriage to Glen Wenger December 25, 1940 at Lower Deer Creek Mennonite Church.

Survivors include children, Robert Wenger of Wayland, Karen (Vernon) Leichty of Wayland, Joseph (Linda) Wenger of Washington, Esther (Leland) Leichty of Wayland, Daniel (Linda) Wenger of Riverside, Edward Wenger, MN, Samuel (Elaine) Wenger of Virginia; daughter in law Bev Wenger of SC; sister Nora Dickel of Kalona; 27 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen, son Orie, daughter in law, Linda and Lynn; siblings, Enos, Daniel, Mattie Bontrager, Fannie Doolin, Elsie Miller and Anna Mae Hartzler.