Bernice E. Nichting

Bernice E. Nichting 94, of Houghton passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Henry County Health Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Houghton with Rev. Fr. Bruce DeRammelaere officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Memorials may be directed to St. John Catholic Church or Salem Fire and Rescue Association Incorporated.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.

