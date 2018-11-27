Bernice E. Merschman

Bernice E. Merschman, 91, of West Point, Iowa died at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, November 25, 2018 at Great River Klein Center, West Burlington, Iowa. She was born May 16, 1927, the daughter of Joseph H. and Mildred D. (Holtkamp) Mettenburg. On April 23, 1949, she married William F. Merschman in Houghton, Iowa.

Bernice was a 1945 graduate of St. John’s High School, Houghton. She was a homemaker. She and her husband Bill were co-founders and she was secretary of Merschman Seed Company, now known as Merschman Seeds, Inc. She was a member of St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church in West Point, Iowa, serving as President of St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Society. She helped with many school projects at the Holy Trinity Elementary and Early Childhood Center. Bernice enjoyed her family. She also found time to sew and make quilts.

Besides her husband , Bill, she is survived by two daughters: Kathleen (John) McKillip, of Fort Madison, Iowa and Jean (Greg) Humphrey, of Fort Madison, Iowa; three sons: Joseph (Barb) Merschman, of Fort Madison, Iowa, Henry (Katherine) Merschman, of Fort Madison, Iowa and George (Linda) Merschman, of Springfield, Illinois; eight grandchildren: Megan (Jason) Glass, Brian (Dawna) McKillip, Julie (Eric) Duplessis, Jeff Merschman, Alex Stewart, Adam Stewart, Ashley (Collin) Bartels and Kaitlyn Merschman (Chris Rude, fiancé); seven great grandchildren: Samantha and Madison Glass, Peyton and Jayden Duplessis, Avery Rude, and Austyn and Haiden Bartels; one brother, Clarence (wife Mary) Mettenburg; one sister-in-law, Charlotte Mettenburg, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Robert Mettenburg, several nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, her body has been cremated. Friends are invited to join the family for a Rosary at 4:00 pm Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church, West Point. Following the Rosary her family will greet friends until 6:30 pm Wednesday evening at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018 at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church, with Reverends Dennis Hoffman, Apo Mpanda, and Robert McAleer as concelebrants. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery, West Point. A memorial has been established for St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church, Holy Trinity Catholic School and P.A.W. Animal Shelter, contributions may be made at the Barr-Holtkamp Funeral Home, P.O. Box 247, West Point, Iowa 52656 or at the church during the time of services.