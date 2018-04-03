Bernadette Stambaugh

Bernadette Anna Stambaugh, 68, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 4:39 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018 at First Christian Church, 3476 Main Street, Keokuk, Iowa with Pastor David Turner officiating.

Burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her memory to a local animal shelter.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.