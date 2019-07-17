Ben Breazeale

Benjamin F. “Ben” Breazeale, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Savannah Heights.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Gordon Hawkins officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Monday afternoon at the Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Oakland Mills Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Every Step Hospice of Mt. Pleasant. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born May 11, 1930, in Mt. Pleasant, IA, Benjamin F. was the son of Edward and Alice (Brown) Breazeale. He was a 1948 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. Ben married Evelyn Clawson on December 2, 1950, at the Methodist Church parsonage in Mt. Pleasant.

Farming was in Ben’s blood, as it was his livelihood and hobby. On the farm located south of Mt. Pleasant, near Oakland Mills, Ben first raised cows, pigs, and chickens. Later he became a crop farmer growing corn and beans and extensively involved in field soil conservation through a tiling business with his brother, Ralph Breazeale. He was presented an agriculture achievement award at the 2001 Old Threshers Reunion.

Ben was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Benefited Fire District. He attended Oakland Mills Church and served as Sunday school superintendent in his earlier years, as well as serving on the Mt. Pleasant School Board. He was a member of Moose Lodge #1003.

Along with his loving wife, Evelyn, of 68 years, Ben is survived by a daughter, Beverly (Dan) Hockett of West Burlington, IA; and a son, Russell (Dawn Motis) of Cedar Rapids; and a brother, Ralph Breazeale of Mt. Pleasant, IA. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Lauren (William) Backer of West Des Moines, IA, and three great-grandchildren, Boone, Abram, and Ryley.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Pauline Oldt; and three brothers, Richard Breazeale, Raymond Breazeale, and Robert Breazeale who died at a young age.