Beef Quality Assurance Certification Program

The Lee County Cattlemen will host a Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification program Monday, October 29 at 7 pm at the Pilot Grove Community Room in Donnellson. There will also be a brief Iowa Cowmaker Elite Heifer Program presentation. This is a free event but an R.S.V.P. is appreciated in order to plan for food. Please contact Jesse at 319-209-0080 or Spark at 319-470-8558 cattleco@netins.net.

Beginning in January Tyson will require BQA certification on anything they purchase.