Bee Causes Accident

At approximately 8:59am on Wednesday morning August 2, 2017, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident involving injuries in the 2200 grid of Highway 78. An investigation conducted into the accident revealed the driver, Jason Corson of Winfield lost control of his vehicle, a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup, due to a bee flying in the cab of his pickup which caused him to be distracted.