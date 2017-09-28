BECK’S SUPERIOR HYBRIDS, INC TO EXPAND IN MOUNT PLEASANT

MOUNT PLEASANT— The Mount Pleasant City Council has approved a high-quality jobs application for Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Inc. This $10.9 million expansion is a five-year project expected to begin immediately.

“We have a strong history with Beck’s. They are a great corporate citizen and we couldn’t be more pleased to help with this expansion.” said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission.

Beck’s is the largest family-owned, retail seed company in the United States, serving farmers in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, southern Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Iowa, southern Wisconsin, Missouri, southern Minnesota, and eastern South Dakota. Beck’s has access to the best genetics and trait technologies from suppliers worldwide. The Mount Pleasant facility is used for seed production, drying and packaging for Beck’s Iowa customers.

The Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission is the sponsoring organization of Beck’s Superior Hybrids request for High-Quality Jobs assistance offered by the State of Iowa. The High-Quality Jobs (HQJ) program provides qualifying businesses assistance to off-set some of the costs incurred to locate, expand or modernize an Iowa facility. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) offers this program to promote growth in businesses, which employ Iowans in jobs defined as high-quality by state statute. In addition, the City of Mount Pleasant offered a gradual 5-year property tax abatement for industrial projects which was awarded for this project.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.