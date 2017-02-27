Beauty and the Beast to be Presented at WMU-Auditions March 6

Spring is just around the corner, and that means many things. One of those things is that it’s almost time for WMU’s annual collaboration with the Minnesota-based Prairie Fire Children’s Theater. This year’s production promises to be lots of fun for those involved.

Auditions for the production will be held on Monday, March 6th after school in the small gym, and should finish up by 5:30. Some students will need to stay for rehearsal later that evening–but that all depends on what part they are assigned to play, so we appreciate everyone’s flexibility and understanding for however Monday’s audition and rehearsal schedule ends up looking. Rehearsals will be from 3:30 until 7:45 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Friday will be the dress rehearsal for the event, and then performances at 7:00 PM Friday (March 10th), and 2:00 PM Saturday, March 11.

There are parts for up to 75 students to participate in this exciting show, including the roles of Beauty, Her Sisters and Brothers, The Gypsies, The Gargoyles, the Madrigals, the Roses, the Servants, and the Prince. Auditions are open to any students in 1st thru 12th grades. Tickets for these performances will be $7 for adults, and $5 for seniors/students, and available for purchase at the door. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Mrs. Pogmore, WMU Choral Instructor, at 257-7700 ext. 127.